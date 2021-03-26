Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, March 26, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The Camden County Health Department reported a total number of 3,960 cases since COVID-19 arrived in the Lake area about a year ago on a social media post Friday morning, up seven cases from last Friday. Of those cases, 24 are considered to be active and the county reported two additional deaths since last week for a total of 77 while 3,859 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. In a social media post on Wednesday, the county reported 15,200 residents in the county had been vaccinated.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday morning by the health department was at 2,444, up seven cases from just over a week ago. A total of 14 cases are active and 2,375 have recovered, according to the department. The number of deaths remains at 55 and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. The county also reported that 5,595-plus people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, about 22 percent of the county’s population.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center on Tuesday documented 1,718 total cases, up two cases from just over a week ago, with four cases remaining active and a total of 1,672 who have recovered. One case is currently hospitalized and Morgan County remains at 42 deaths as of this time.

As of March 25, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 487,844 with 2,095 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 299 cases per day. There have been 8,438 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 10 occurring in the past week.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

