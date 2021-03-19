The latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, March 19, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The Camden County Health Department reported a total number of 3,953 cases since COVID-19 arrived in the Lake area about a year ago on a social media post Friday morning. Of those cases, 18 were reported as active and the county has not seen any additional deaths since the last update two weeks ago, remaining at 75, while 3,860 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 12 confirmed cases cases in the past week through March 18.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Tuesday morning by the health department was at 2,437 of which 10 remain active and 2,372 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 55 since the last update, according to the department, and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. The county also reported that 3,860-plus people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. According to the DHSS, the county has seen four cases in the past week through March 18.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center on Monday documented 1,716 total cases with four remaining active and a total of 1,670 who have recovered. One case is currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 42 deaths as of this time. According to the DHSS, the county has seen three cases in the past week through March 18.

As of March 18, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 485,388 with 2,351 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 336 cases per day. There have been 8,368 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 15 occurring in the past week.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/