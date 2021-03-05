The latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, March 5, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The Camden County Health Department reported a total number of 3,925 cases since March of 2020 on a social media post Friday afternoon. Of those cases, 26 were reported as active and the county remains at 75 deaths as of last Friday while 3,824 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. The department also noted that the number of active cases dropped dramatically due to old cases being updated from their line list from outside sources. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been eight confirmed cases cases in the past week through March 4.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday morning by the health department was at 2,433 of which 10 remain active and 2,368 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 55 since last week, according to the department, and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. The county also reported that 2,700-plus people have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. According to the DHSS, the county has seen six cases in the past week through March 4.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center on Monday documented 1,702 total cases with four remaining active and a total of 1,658 who have recovered. One case is currently hospitalized and Morgan County remains at 40 deaths as of last week. According to the DHSS, the county has seen eight cases in the past week through March 4.

As of March 4, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 479,966 with 2,270 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 324 cases per day. There have been 8,158 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 19 occurring in the past week.

