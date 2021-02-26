Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, February 26, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The Camden County Health Department reported a total number of 3,913 cases since March on a social media post Friday morning. The Camden County Health Department reported a total number of 3,913 cases since March on a social media post Friday morning. Of those cases, 236 were reported as active and there were 75 deaths while 3,602 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 19 confirmed cases cases in the past week through February 25 with a daily average of three.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Thursday morning by the health department was at 2,423 of which eight remain active and 2,360 have recovered. The number of deaths is at 55, according to the department, and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. According to the DHSS, the county has seen three cases in the past week through February 25.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center on Tuesday documented 1,698 total cases with five remaining active and a total of 1,698 who have recovered. A total of three cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 40 deaths as of Tuesday. According to the DHSSS, the county has seen just one case in the past week through February 25.

As of February 25, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 477,472 with 3,030 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 433 cases per day. There have been 7,913 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 21 occurring in the past week.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/