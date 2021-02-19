Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, February 19, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camden County Health Department on February 17 reported a total of 3,870 total cases since March. Of those cases, 302 were reported to be active and there were 72 deaths while 3,496 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 10 confirmed cases cases in the past week with a daily average of one and no deaths in the past seven days.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Thursday morning by the health department was at 2,418 of which 16 remain active and 2,348 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 54 since the past update, according to the department, and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. According to the DHSS, the county has seen 10 cases in the past week with a daily average of one.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon reported 1,694 total cases with 14 remaining active and a total of 1,644 who have recovered. A total of three cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County remains at 39 deaths as of this time since the last update. According to the DHSSS, the county has seen six cases in the past week and a daily average of one.

As of February 18, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 474,021 with 3,529 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 504 cases per day. There have been 7,709 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 27 occurring in the past week.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/