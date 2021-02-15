Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Monday, February 15, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camden County Health Department on January 7 reported a total of 3,942 total cases since March. Of those cases, 453 were reported to be active and there were 65 deaths while 3,424 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 3,691 confirmed cases and 79 confirmed deaths through February 14. In the past week, the department reported 18 total cases with a daily average of three.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Thursday afternoon by the health department was at 2,412 of which 20 remain active and 2,338 have recovered. The department has reported 54 deaths and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. According to the DHSS, the county has seen seven cases in the past week with a daily average of one.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon reported there were 1,684 total cases with 12 remaining active and a total of 1,633 who have recovered. A total of two cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 39 deaths as of this time. According to the DHSSS, the county has seen six cases in the past week and a daily average of one.

As of February 14, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 471,662 with 4,223 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 603 cases per day. There have been 7,455 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 11 occurring in the past week.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/