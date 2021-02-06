Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

As of Saturday, February 6, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camden County Health Department on January 7 reported a total of 3,942 total cases since March. Of those cases, 453 were reported to be active and there were 65 deaths while 3,424 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 3,665 confirmed cases and 75 confirmed deaths through February 5. In the past week, the department reported 47 total cases with a daily average of seven.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Tuesday afternoon by the health department was at 2,390 of which 13 remain active and 2,326 have recovered. To date, there have been 51 deaths so far and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. According to the DHSS, the county has seen nine cases in the past week with a daily average of one.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon stated there were 1,681 total cases with 15 remaining active and a total of 1,630 who have recovered. A total of two cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 36 deaths as of this time. According to the DHSSS, the county has seen 12 cases in the past week and a daily average of two.

As of February 5, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 465,448 with 7,127 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 1,018 cases per day. There have been 7,142 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 33 occurring in the past week.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/