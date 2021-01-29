Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, January 29, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camden County Health Department on January 7 reported a total of 3,942 total cases since March. Of those cases, 453 were reported to be active and there were 65 deaths while 3,424 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 57 cases in the past seven days with a daily average of eight and there have been 74 total deaths through January 28. A total of 22,023 tests have been issued, according to DHSS.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Thursday afternoon by the health department was at 2,384 of which 31 remain active and 2,303 have recovered. To date, there have been 50 deaths so far and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. A total of 14,442 tests have been issued through January 28, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 25 cases in the past week with a daily average of four.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon stated there were 1,661 total cases with 15 remaining active and a total of 1,612 who have recovered. A total of two cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 34 deaths as of this time. A total of 15,383 tests have been issued in the county through January 28, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 16 cases in the past week and a daily average of two.

As of January 28, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 456,530 with 8,786 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 1,255 cases per day. There have been 6,739 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 53 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 4,128,988 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

