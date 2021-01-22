COVID Roundup: Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, January 22, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camden County Health Department on January 7 reported a total of 3,942 total cases since March. Of those cases, 453 were reported to be active and there were 65 deaths while 3,424 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 66 cases in the past seven days with a daily average of nine and 69 there have been 69 total deaths through January 21. A total of 21,594 tests have been issued, according to DHSS.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Thursday afternoon by the health department was at 2,360 of which 40 remain active and 2,270 have recovered. To date, there have been 50 deaths so far and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. A total of 14,129 tests have been issued through January 21, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 27 cases in the past week with a daily average of four.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon stated there were 1,630 total cases with 18 remaining active and a total of 1,578 who have recovered. A total of four cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 34 deaths as of this time. A total of 15,104 tests have been issued in the county through January 21, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 15 cases in the past week and a daily average of two.

As of January 21, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 445,621 with 10,690 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 1,527 cases per day. There have been 6,527 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 70 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 4,013,031 tests.

