COVID Roundup: Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, January 15, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camden County Health Department reported a total of 3,942 total cases since March. Of those cases, 453 were reported to be active and there were 65 deaths while 3,424 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, total of 20,999 tests have been issued through January 14 and there has been 110 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 16.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Friday afternoon by the health department was at 2,332 of which 47 remain active and 2,235 have recovered. To date, there have been 50 deaths so far and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. A total of 13,686 tests have been issued through January 14, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 49 cases in the past week with a daily average of seven.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon stated there were 1,608 total cases with 30 remaining active and a total of 1,547 who have recovered. A total of four cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 31 deaths as of this time. A total of 14,722 tests have been issued in the county through January 14, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 36 cases in the past week and a daily average of five.

As of January 14, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 434,188 with 15,519 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 2,217 cases per day. There have been 6,229 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 56 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 3,903,116 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/