COVID Roundup: Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Thursday, January 7, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

In a recent post on Thursday, the Camden County Health Department reported a total of 3,942 total cases since March. Of those cases, 453 were reported to be active and there were 65 deaths while 3,424 have recovered. The department did not report the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, total of 19,899 tests have been issued through January 6 and there has been 136 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 19.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Tuesday by the health department was at 2,211 of which 59 remain active and 2,103 have recovered. To date, there have been 49 deaths so far and there were no figures reported on the number of hospitalizations. A total of 13,134 tests have been issued through January 6, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 87 cases in the past week with a daily average of 12.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Thursday stated there were 1,567 total cases with 59 remaining active and a total of 1,482 who have recovered. A total of four cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 26 deaths as of this time. A total of 14,155 tests have been issued in the county through January 6, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 47 cases in the past week and a daily average of seven.

As of January 6, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 412,426 with 17,270 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 2,467 cases per day. There have been 5,882 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 70 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 3,747,390 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/