Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

As of Wednesday, December 30, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camdenton County Health Department regarding COVID numbers remains December 11. At that time, the department reported a total of 2,924 total cases since March. Of those cases, 441 were reported to be active and there were 58 deaths while 2,425 people recovered. At the time of the post, the department did not have the latest figures from the hospitals on the number of people hospitalized.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the latest number of cases reported in the county as of December 29 stood at 3,114 with a total of 63 deaths. A total of 19,171 tests have been issued through December 29 and there has been 134 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 19.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday by the health department was at 2,138 of which 53 remain active and 2,037 have recovered. To date, there have been 117 total hospitalizations with one currently hospitalized and 48 deaths so far. A total of 12,533 tests have been issued through December 29, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 56 cases in the past week with a daily average of eight.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Wednesday stated there were 1,495 total cases with 47 remaining active and a total of 1,422 who have recovered. A total of four cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 26 deaths as of this time. A total of 13,545 tests have been issued in the county through December 29, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 36 cases in the past week and a daily average of five.

As of December 29, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 388,856 with 13,613 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 1,945 cases per day. There have been 5,491 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 72 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 3,618,339 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/