COVID Roundup: Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Thursday, December 24, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media post from the Camdenton County Health Department regarding COVID numbers came on December 11. At that time, the department reported a total of 2,924 total cases since March. Of those cases, 441 were reported to be active and there were 58 deaths while 2,425 people recovered. At the time of the post, the department did not have the latest figures from the hospitals on the number of people hospitalized.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the latest number of cases reported in the county as of December 23 stood at 3,008 with a total of 60 deaths. A total of 18,747 tests have been issued through December 23 and there has been 145 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 21.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday by the health department was at 2,088 of which 107 remain active and 1,933 have recovered. To date, there have been 116 total hospitalizations with five currently hospitalized and 48 deaths so far. A total of 12,273 tests have been issued through December 23, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 107 cases in the past week with a daily average of 15.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post on Wednesday stated there were 1,444 total cases with 52 remaining active and a total of 1,366 who have recovered. A total of seven cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 26 deaths as of this time. A total of 13,380 tests have been issued in the county through December 23, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 58 cases in the past week and a daily average of eight.

As of December 23, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 376,811 with 17,470 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 2,496 cases per day. There have been 5,294 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 76 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 3,535,936 tests.

