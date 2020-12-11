COVID Roundup: Latest COVID-19 figures in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

As of Friday, December 11, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The Camden County Health Department reported a total number of 2,924 COVID-19 cases since March in a social media post Friday evening. Of those cases, 441 were reported to be active and there have been 58 deaths while 2,425 people have recovered. At the time of the post, the department did not have the latest figures from the hospitals on the number of people hospitalized. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a total of 17,556 total tests had been issued through December 10 and there has been 163 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 23.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Thursday by the health department was at 1,887 of which 128 remain active and 1,716 have recovered. To date, there have been 110 total hospitalizations with 10 currently hospitalized and 43 deaths so far. A total of 11,415 tests have been issued through December 10, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 125 cases in the past week with a daily average of 18.

The latest figures reported from the Morgan County Health Center in a Facebook post Friday evening stated there were 1,323 total cases with 96 remaining active and a total of 1,203 who have recovered. A total of six cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 24 deaths as of this time. A total of 12,181 tests have been issued in the county through December 10, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 90 cases in the past week and a daily average of 13.

As of December 10, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 338,604 with 20,770 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 2,967 cases per day. There have been 4,481 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 92 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 3,292,575 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/