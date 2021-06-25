Stover man injured, vehicle totaled after striking tree in Morgan County

Lake Sun

A Stover man was injured Thursday night when the vehicle he was riding in struck a tree at Dogwood Drive and Gentle Slope Road in Morgan County.

Cory White, 22, was a passenger in an eastbound in 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck the tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The driver's name was not provided in the report and White, who was not stated to be wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and transported to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.