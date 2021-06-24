Versailles woman injured, vehicle totaled in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun

A Versailles woman was injured and flown to University Hospital in Columbia Wednesday evening after her vehicle struck a tree on Route TT in Morgan County, just north of HIghway 5.

Hailee Fretueg, 28, was northbound in a 2006 Hyundai Azera when she failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road where she struck the tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Fretueg, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital by MU Air.

The Hyundai Azera was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.