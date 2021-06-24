Illinois woman injured after falling overboard on Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun

An Illinois woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in a boating accident at the 6.2-mile marker of the Gravois Arm on Lake of the Ozarks.

Jody Smith, a 63-year-old from Springfield, Ill., was a passenger in a Landau Atlantis Pontoon and attempting to step off the vessel and on a dock at Schoolhouse Cove in Morgan County when she lost her balance, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Smith fell back against the vessel and into the water and she was assisted out of the water. She received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The pontoon was not reported to have any damage and was driven from the scene.