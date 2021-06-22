Trio injured in Miller County crash on Highway 42

Lake Sun

A trio of injuries were reported in a Miller County crash on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon, just west of Gottspur Road.

The collision occurred when a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by 43-year-old Stacey Perkins-Hodge of Iberia struck the rear of a 2013 Ram 1500 being driven by 63-year-old Paulette Orsborn of Iberia as she was stopped behind another vehicle, waiting to turn left. The collision caused the Ram 1500 to travel off the left side of the roadway and overturn, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Orsborn was minorly injured along with a 69-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet 1500, 69-year-old Arthur Orsborn of Iberia. A 70-year-old occupant in the Chevrolet 1500, Alan Thomas of Elkhorn, Wisc., was moderately injured. All three were reported to be wearing safety devices and were transported by Miller County Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Perkins-Hodge was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles were deemed to have extensive damage and were towed from the scene.