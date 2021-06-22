Montreal woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne, strikes tree

Lake Sun

A Montreal woman was injured Monday afternoon when her vehicle struck a tree on Route A in Camden County, just west of Lowell Williams Road.

Emily Percival, 18, was driving east in a 2004 Honda CRV when the incident occurred, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. She traveled off the right side of the roadway and crossed over Lowell Williams Road, returned to Route A and crossed the center of the road to the left side, struck a driveway and became airborne and finally struck a tree before her vehicle came to a rest on its top.

Percival, who was wearing a safety device, had moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Honda CRV was deemed to be totaled and was towed from the scene.