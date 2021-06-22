Columbia man injured in Camden County hit-and-run

Lake Sun

A Columbia man was injured in the early morning hours on Sunday in a hit-and-run on Route MM in Camden County, just east of Spruce Lane.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m., when an unknown driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala was heading west and crossed over the center line to strike a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 29-year-old Ajmal Tarakai of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol notes that the driver of the Chevrolet Impala fled the scene and has not been located. Tarakai, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Impala was reported to have moderate damage and the Ford Explorer was totaled. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department and Mid-County Fire in its response.