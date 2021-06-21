Pair from Kentucky injured after vehicle overturns in Camden County

Lake Sun

A crash on Route A in Camden County Sunday evening resulted in injuries for a pair from Louisville, Ky.

Darrell Hardsaw, 70, was traveling north on Route A, just north of Happy Hollow Road, in a 2000 Ford Explorer when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Hardsaw ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and returned to the road, began to skid and crossed the center line and began to skid back across the center before running off the right side of the road again and striking an embankment where the vehicle finally overturned. The Explorer came to a rest on its top, facing north.

Hardsaw and a 67-year-old passenger, Carol Hardsaw, were moderately injured and transported by MU Air Care to University Hospital in Columbia. Both occupants were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

The Ford Explorer was reported as totaled and towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Mid-County Fire Department and the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.