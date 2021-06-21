Iowa man injured in PWC accident on Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun

An Iowa man was injured Saturday noon while riding a personal watercraft on the 19-mile marker of the Osage Arm on Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County.

Nicholas Jeffries, 43, of Burlington, Iowa, was heading upstream in a 2019 Yamaha when he struck a large wake from an unknown vessel, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Jeffriers became airborne and sustained minor injuries when he came down and impacted the vessel. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat his injuries.

The personal watercraft was not deemed to have any damage and was driven from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lake Ozark and Osage Beach fire departments in its response.