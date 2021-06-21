Four injured in Miller County crash, vehicle totaled

Lake Sun

A vehicle overturned and crashed on Route E in Miller County Saturday afternoon, resulting in injuries for four occupants.

An unnamed 16-year-old female driver from Iberia was driving south in a 2010 Mazda CX-7 on Route E, just south of 10 Mile Drive, when the incident occured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The driver reportedly ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and returned to the road where she crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before finally overturning and striking a fence. The driver, who was wearing a safety device, was not reported to be injured but four passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries.

Mackenzie Littleworth of Camdenton, 19, was moderately injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS. Destiny Rowden, an 18-year-old female from Tuscumbia; Reagen Colvin, a 19-year-old male from Iberia, and Amber Munson, a 22-year-old female from Iberia, were all minorly injured and refused medical treatment. Both Rowden and Colvin were both charged as minors being visibly intoxicated.

The vehicle was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office in its response.