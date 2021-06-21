Camdenton man injured after motorcycle overturns in Miller County

Lake Sun

A Camdenton man was injured Saturday evening when his motorcycle overturned on Union Electric Road in Miller County, just east of Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Nicholas Thomas, 28, was northbound in a 2003 Harley VRSC when he attempted to avoid a medium size rock in the road and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Thomas, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and transported by the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District to Lake Regional Hospital.

The motorcycle was reported to have extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lake Ozark Police Department in its response.