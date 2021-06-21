Camden County collision results in pair of injuries

Lake Sun

A collision at Kennedy Road and Nations Road in Camden County resulted in injuries for two Macks Creek residents Saturday morning.

The incident occured when 48-year-old Shelli Gordon of Macks Creek was heading east in a 2010 Jeep Wrangler on Nations Road and failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Kennedy Road that was being driven by 36-year-old Alissa Lynn of Macks Creek, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The front of the 2020 Jeep Cherokee proceeded to strike the right front of the 2010 Jeep Wrangler as Gordon was passing through the intersection.

Lynn and a 3-year-old boy from Macks Creek that was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee were minorly injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Gordon was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles were deemed to have extensive damage and were towed from the scene.