Versailles man injured in Morgan County accident on Route Z

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Versailles man was injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident on Route Z in Morgan County, just east of Route D.

Jason Stark, 32, was driving west in a 2004 Pontiac Aztek when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Stark, who was wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and transported by private conveyance to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City.

The Pontiac Aztek was deemed to have minor damage and was towed from the scene.