Sedalia woman injured in Camden County collision on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Sedalia woman was injured Monday afternoon in a collision on Highway 5 in Camden County, just south of Twin Rivers Road.

The incident occured when a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by 19-year-old Jenna Snapp of Sedalia hit the rear of a stopped 2012 Chevrolet Impala being driven by 55-year-old Shaunna Wood of Linn Creek. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Snapp was looking down at her radio, looked back up and realized the Impala was stopped as it was waiting to make a left turn in the northbound lane. Snapp could not stop the vehicle in time before the collision.

Wood was not reported to have any injuries and Snapp received minor injuries that were treated when she was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West EMS. Both drivers were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene.