Boat catches fire on Lake of the Ozarks, leaving six injured

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A mechanical problem was the culprit of a boat catching fire Tuesday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks, leaving six people injured.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the incident occured on the 10.4-mile marker of the Osage Arm in Camden County at approximately 1:40 p.m. when a 2007 26-foot Sea Ray suffered a mechanical problem, causing a fuel-related fire. The driver of the boat, 47-year-old James Hohenstein of Elk Horn, Neb., was seriously injured along with five other occupants while a sixth passenger suffered minor injuries.

Kari Hohenstein, a 46-year-old from Elk Horn, was also seriously injured along with 39-year-old Brad Vanwinkle of Gretna, Neb., a 16-year-old teenager from Elk Horn and a 12-year-old boy from Gretna. Meanwhile, a 2-year-old boy had minor injuries.

Both James and Kari Hohenstein were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital along with the 12-year-old and the 2-year-old was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by personal conveyance. Vanwinkle and the 16-year-old teenager were life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.

The vessel was deemed to have moderate damage and was secured at the dock.

The Lake Sun will provide further details as they become available.