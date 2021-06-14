Two injured in Morgan County crash on Route D

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A pair of injuries were reported from a crash in Morgan County Saturday evening on Route D at Sims Road.

Anthony Tigar, a 26-year-old from Jefferson City, was driving south in a 2000 Ford F250 when an unknown vehicle defect caused the vehicle's acceleration to lock, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side and continued through a field and onto residential property where it struck a residential deck.

Tigar and a 19-year-old passenger, Brianna Gonzagowski of Versailles, were both seriously injured. Gonzagowski was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Life Flight and Tigar was taken to University Hospital by Mid-Mo Ambulance. Neither were reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Ford F250 was totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in its response.