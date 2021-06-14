Trio injured in Miller County collision on Route Y

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A trio of injuries were reported in a collision on Route Y at Beacon Road in Miller County Saturday evening.

A 2020 Chevrolet Spark being driven by 23-year-old Luke Forbes of Yorba Linda, Calif., was southbound when it failed to yield to a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa being driven by 19-year-old Stephanie Rideout of Ozark and struck the driver's side, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Rideout and two passengers, 23-year-old Christiana Martin of Eldon and an unnamed 17-year-old female from Kaiser, were all minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller EMS. Forbes was not reported to have any injuries and all were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the collision.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office in its response.