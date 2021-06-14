Trio injured in boat explosion at Backwater Jack's cove

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A trio of injuries were reported from a boat explosion in the Backwater Jack's cove at the 17.9-mile marker on Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning.

A 1994 Fourwinds Cabin Cruiser was attempting to restart after fueling when the incident occured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Wesley Wilson, a 68-year-old from Osage Beach and the driver of the boat, was moderately injured and transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Taylor Wilson of Sunrise Beach and 54-year-old Donna Wilson of Osage Beach were minorly injured and refused treatment at the scene.

The boat was deemed to be totaled, and it was secured to a boat ramp and released to Tow Boat USA. The origin of the explosion had not yet been determined in the Highway Patrol report.