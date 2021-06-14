Trio from Eldon injured after vehicle strikes multiple trees

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A trio of injuries were reported in a Miller County crash on East Lake View Drive early Monday morning, just south of Christian Drive.

Courtney Sargent of Eldon, 30, was driving south in a 2005 Dodge Durango when she failed to negotiate a curve, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree, returned to the roadway and traveled off the right side of the road before striking another tree.

Sargent and two juvenile passengers, a 5-year-old Eldon girl and 9-year-old Eldon boy, were all moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. All three were not reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the incident.

The Dodge Durango had extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Department in its response.