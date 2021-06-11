Trio from Gravois Mills injured in collision on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A trio of injuries were reported in a collision on Highway 5 Thursday afternoon in Morgan County at Gravois Heights Road.

A 2014 Nissan Rogue being driven by 54-year-old Dawn Farris of Gravois Mills was pulling out of a private driveway and came into the path of a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 39-year-old Gerald Halvorsen, also of Gravois Mills.

Halvorsen, Farris and a 63-year-old passenger in the Nissan Rogue, Sterling Farris of Gravois Mills, were all minorly injured. Dawn was transported by Mid Mo EMS to Lake Regional Hospital and both Halvorsen and Sterling did not seek medical treatment. All three were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Both the Chevrolet Silverado and Nissan Rogue had extensive damage and were towed away from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in its response.