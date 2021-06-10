Brumley man injured, vehicle totaled after flipping over on Route EE in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Brumley man was injured Wednesday night when vehicle overturned on Route EE in Miller County, just west of Rodeo Drive.

Steve Cochran, 66, was driving west in a 2008 Mercury Mariner when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock bluff, causing his vehicle to overturn. Cochran, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Mercury Mariner was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene and the Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office and Iberia Fire Department in its response.