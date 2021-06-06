Versailles woman injured in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Versailles woman was injured Saturday morning when the vehicle she was riding in crashed on Old Five Road in Morgan County, just south of the Leatherman Road south junction.

Zachary Brown, a 24-year-old also from Versailles, was driving south in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, striking a tree and fence before the vehicle came to a rest, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Brown was not reported to have any injuries, but 24-year-old Katelynn Peas of Versailles had moderate injuries and was transported by MU Air Care to University Hospital in Columbia. Neither occupant were reported to be wearing safety devices.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.