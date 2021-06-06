Roach woman injured after vehicle strikes tree in Camden County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Roach woman was injured Thursday night when her vehicles truck a tree on Irontown Drive in Camden County, just north of Robin Hood Lane.

Victoria Anderson, 68, was driving north in a 2012 Kia Sorento when she ran off the right side of the road and struck the tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Anderson, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Kia Sorento was totaled and towed from the scene.