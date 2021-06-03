Iowa woman injured in Miller County ATV accident

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Iowa woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in an ATV accident on Highway MM in Miller County.

Adriana Flores of Dubuque, Iowa, 23, was driving south in a 2021 Polaris Ranger when she traveled around a corner in a field, lost traction and overturned. Flores, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken by EMS to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Polaris Ranger was deemed to have minor damage and was driven back to the residence.