St. Robert woman injured after vehicle overturns in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A St. Robert woman was injured Tuesday evening when her vehicle overturned on Sequoia Road in Miller County, just a quarter mile north of Highway 17.

Shaelynne Wilson, 29, was driving north in a 2008 Pontiac G5 when she ran off the right side of the road and stuck several trees before the vehicle finally overturned into a creek, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Wilson, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Miller County EMS.

The Pontiac was deemed to be totaled and was towed from the scene.