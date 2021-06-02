Cole Camp man injured in PWC accident on Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Cole Camp man was injured Monday afternoon when he was ejected from his personal watercraft on the 38.3 mile marker on Lake of the Ozarks.

Michael Harrison, 60, was riding a 2019 Yamaha when he made a hard left to avoid an oncoming vessel and was ejected, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Harrison, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The personal watercraft was not reported to have any damage and was released to the owner.