Versailles teenager injured in Morgan County crash on Route T

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Versailles teenager was injured Monday morning in a crash on Route T in Morgan County, just south of Fairground Road.

The unnamed 17-year-old was driving south in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected, directed the vehicle across and off the right side of the road and overcorrected again to bring the vehicle across and off the left side of the road. The vehicle then became airborne, struck the ground and proceeded to strike a utility pole before coming to a rest.

The teenager, who was wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken to St. Mary's Hospital by private conveyance. The Volkswagen Jetta was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.