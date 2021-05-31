Laurie woman injured after vehicle goes airborne on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Laurie woman was injured Sunday evening when her vehicle went airborne on Highway 5 in Morgan County.

Linda Wilburn, 83, was heading south in a 2002 Buick Lesabre when she failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 5 and US 50, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Wilburn crossed over US 50 and traveled off the road where the vehicle went airborne before striking a pile of rocks. She was reported to be wearing a safety device and was taken to Bothwell Hospital by ambulance to treat minor injuries.

The Buick Lesabre was deemed to be totaled and was towed from the scene.