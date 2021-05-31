Camdenton woman injured in Camden County collision on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Camdenton woman was injured Sunday morning in a collision on Highway 5, just south of Highway 7 in Camden County.

The incident occurred when an eastbound 2013 Nissan Murano being driven by 20-year-old Victoria Griffith of Odessa, Mo., failed to yield to a southbound 2000 Ford Ranger being driven by 30-year-old Tiffany Atterberry of Camdenton. Atterberry's Ford Ranger struck the left side of Griffith's Nissan Murano and Atterberry, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Griffith was also wearing a safety device and was not reported to have any injuries.

The Ford Ranger was not reported to have any damage and the Nissan Murano had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.