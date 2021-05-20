Versailles woman injured in Morgan County collision on Route Y

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Versailles woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Route Y in Morgan County, nearly half a mile north of Brendel Boulevard.

Tracy Cecil, 51, was turning north out of a private drive in her 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when she was struck by an oncoming southbound 2006 Mercury Milan being driven by 30-year-old Kale Koehn of Rocky Mount, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cecil, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by personal conveyance. Koehn was not reported to have any injuries.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was deemed to be totaled and the Mercury Milan had moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.