Eldon man injured in Camden County collision on Route V

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Eldon man was injured Tuesday evening in a collision on Route V in Camden County.

The collision occurred when Teresa Ayala of Linn Creek, 61, was backing out and turning left in her 2015 Chevrolet Trax in front of a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by 34-year-old Eric Cook of Eldon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The Chevrolet Trax struck the motorcycle, causing serious injuries for Cook, who was life-flighted by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia. Ayala was not reported to have any injuries.

The motorcycle was deemed to have moderate damage and the Chevrolet Trax had minor damage. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.