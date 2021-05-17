Lake Ozark man injured in Miller County crash on Route D

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Lake Ozark man was injured Saturday night when his vehicle struck a rock pillar entry near Astor Road on Route D in Miller County.

Jonathan Cunningham, 18, was northbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the rock pillar entry, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. It was unknown if Cunningham was wearing a safety device and he was seriously injured and transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Cruze was not reported to have damage and was towed from the scene.