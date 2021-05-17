Eldon man injured in Morgan County crash on Route AA

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Eldon man was injured Monday morning when his vehicle struck a fence and overturned on Route AA in Morgan County, just south of Bridge A2160.

Steven Soppe, 41, was southbound in a 2005 Ford F350 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a fence, before overturning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Soppe, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-Mo Ambulance.

The Ford F350 had moderate damage and was towed by a private party.