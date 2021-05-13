Eldon man injured in Cole County motorcycle accident

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Eldon man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle overturned on Pit Road in Cole County, just half a mile south of Route H.

Michael Huber, 34, was southbound in a 2009 Yamaha when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The motorcycle skidded in the roadway, overturned and ejected Huber who received moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

The motorcycle was deemed to have moderate damage and was towed from the scene.