Two injured, man charged with DWI in Camden County collision

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Edwards man is facing multiple charges after a head-on collision in Camden County Tuesday morning led to his own injuries and the injuries of a passenger in the other vehicle.

Anthony Curtis, 47, was driving south in a 1997 Subaru Impreza on Ballenger Creek Road in Camden County, just north of Adkins Road, when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2001 Ford F250 being driven by 50-year-old Charles Jennings of Edwards, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.The head-on collision resulted in serious injuries for Curtis and moderate injuries for 55-year-old Lula Jennings, a passenger in the Ford F250 who is the wife of Charles Jennings. Both were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to being charged with driving while intoxicated, Curtis was also charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license, unlawful felony possession of a firearm and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, resulting in a motor vehicle crash.

The Subaru Impreza was deemed to be totaled and the Ford F250 had moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.