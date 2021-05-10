Pair of Fortuna men injured after vehicle strikes tree in Morgan County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A pair of Fortuna men were injured Saturday evening when their vehicle struck a tree on Route T in Morgan County, just half a mile north of Highway 135.

Caleb Moss, 22, was driving a 1970 Ford F250 when he failed to negotiate a curve as he was heading south, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway where it eventually struck a tree.

Moss and a 53-year-old passenger, Danny Moss, were minorly injured and taken by EMS to Capital Region Medical Center. They were both reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the incident.

The Ford F250 was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.