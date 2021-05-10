PWC totaled, Kansas City man injured after collision with boat on Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Kansas City, Kan., man was injured Saturday afternoon in Camden County when his personal watercraft collided with a boat on the 14-mile marker of Lake of the Ozarks.

Maurice Jackson, 27, was heading east in a 2006 Yamaha PWC when he traveled into the path of a 2016 Sylvan Tritoon being drive by 32-year-old Dennis Griffin, also of Kansas City, Kan., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The collision caused Jackson, who was wearing a safety device, to be ejected from the PWC and he received minor injuries. The report states he refused treatment and was taken by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Yamaha PWC was deemed to be totaled and was towed from the scene. The Tritoon was not reported to have any damage and was driven from the scene.